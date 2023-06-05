ATTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A funeral home in Attica suffered damage in a fire on Monday, fire officials told News 4.
The fire broke out at Marley Funeral Home at 135 Main Street in Attica. Officials say the fire was mostly contained to the attic. There was minimal damage to the display room.
There was nobody inside at the time of the fire. Officials would not say if there were any bodies inside at the time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.