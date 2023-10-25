STRYKERSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A judge in Wyoming County has ordered an adult-care facility in Strykersville to close, and for residents there to be evicted.

This comes as state prosecutors claim the home has been operating illegally.

“I kind of want to be an advocate for these families and for them because I think that people should have choices of where they stay,” said Felicia Mullane, the owner of Agape Manor and a physical therapist, who is defending her record of running two adult care facilities in Strykersville.

The state Attorney General is suing Agape Manor accusing the home of illegally operating an uncertified adult care facility at 3839 Sunset Dr., behind Agape Manor. The Agape Manor has been located there for 11 years and has paid employees.

A lawsuit filed earlier this year raises questions about their operations — one accusation says a resident was given morphine that was prescribed for another person.

“That was ordered that was given the exact amount that she was prescribed it just happened to be in somebody else’s bottle the state has twisted it a lot, because they’ve used that as a main source of trying to get all this going,” Mullane said.

But, the lawsuit goes on to say in the past, state inspectors from the Office of Children and Family Services have been denied access to the property, resulting in fines of $1,000 per day.

Mullane says that families spend between $2,000 and $7,200 for residents to live at the homes. She adds that the state is trying to revoke the license of Agape Manor, which has expired.

Because the state and Agape Manor haven’t been able to reach an agreement on the situation and in the interest of health and safety, a judge has ordered residents be evicted by Feb. 12.

“It definitely would be horrible to uplift some of these people who are in their 90s and I have 95 and 96 year old’s to take them from their environment,” Mullane said.

There are fewer than 10 residents staying here — they and their families are now in limbo.

Sharon Tucker says her mom Lois has been here for nearly four years. They say they like the care here.

“The ladies here feed her every meal they love doing it, she’s not neglected at all in any way,” Tucker said.

As for the effort to shut the property down, Tucker hopes that doesn’t happen.

“We have hope because I think finding a home I don’t see how we’re going to do that,” Tucker said.

Mullane says she will fight back and will appeal the judge’s decision. The next court hearing on this matter is in December.