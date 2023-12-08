BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lockdown that had been in place at Attica Correctional Facility for over a week has been lifted, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced Friday evening.

In a Facebook post, DOCCS said its security personnel helped recover 58 weapons during a search of the facility while it was under lockdown. The lockdown was initiated on Nov. 28 after inmate-on-inmate violence escalated and several staff members were assaulted, including a corrections officer who was stabbed several times and another who suffered serious injuries to his face.

DOCCS said authorities are still investigating the Nov. 28 incident that led to the lockdown.

Attica, a maximum-security facility for men in Wyoming County, holds just over 1,600 inmates as of the most recent PREA Facility Audit Report last June.