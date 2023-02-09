WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead following a fatal motor vehicle crash involving two tractor-trailers, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office announced.

On Feb. 8, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Wyoming County deputies responded to the scene of Route 78 and Hermitage Road where, they say, a serious motor vehicle accident had occurred.

After investigation, it was determined that 72-year-old George Foot of Gainesville, N.Y., was operating a tractor-trailer when he failed to yield the right-of-way to another tractor-trailer traveling west on Route 78.

The second tractor-trailer, authorities say, struck the rear end of Foote’s trailer, struck a guard rail and rolled over onto its side in a ditch.

The driver, identified as 59-year-old Mark Ikeler of Gainesville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Wyoming County Coroner.

Foote was issued a citation for failing to yield the right-of-way at a stop sign.