TOWN OF COVINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Covington, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Wyoming County 911 Center received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and vehicle at approximately 3:50 p.m. A Wyoming County deputy responded to the scene on State Route 63 at the intersection with Court Road where authorities said the deputy located an unresponsive motorcyclist in the roadway.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist, identified as Nicholas T. Stutes of Retsof, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Stutes, who was operating a 2013 Triumph motorcycle, was traveling northwest on State Rt. 63 and was maneuvering into the oncoming lane. Deputies said he was passing a “long line of vehicles at a high rate of speed” when he collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, which was making a left turn onto Court Road.

Stutes struck the rear left corner of the Equinox as it turned and was ejected from the motorcycle, according to deputies. The Equinox was sent off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

No injuries were reported by the Equinox’s occupants.