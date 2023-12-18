WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services says there was a hazmat incident after waste oil ran into Oatka Creek on Sunday morning.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene on East Buffalo Street in the Village of Warsaw shortly after 8 a.m.

Approximately 100 gallons of waste oil had “accidentally spilled and flowed into the local storm sewers, which then discharged into the Oatka Creek,” they said.

Crews, including members of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), were at the scene for about three and a half hours. Under the DEC’s direction, large amounts of oil absorbent were applied to the main area of the spill. Additionally, multiple absorbent booms and pads were placed in the creek to catch the oil.

“At this time, there are no health concerns,” the Office of Emergency Services said, noting that the DEC is still monitoring the situation.