ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Monday afternoon in Wyoming County.
Arcade Police say the crash happened on North Street just before 2 p.m.
The crash is still under investigation and police have not released the name of the person who was killed.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.