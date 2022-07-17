PERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Perry Police responded to a Village residence on Sunday after receiving a report that a man had knocked a woman out.

Randall Ayers, 62, was arrested for assault in the second degree and is accused of breaking a plate over a 53-year-old woman’s head, causing her to fall to the floor and lose consciousness. The victim was found on the kitchen floor of the residence when police arrived, and was described as “unconscious but breathing.”

Ayers has also been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing after he allegedly punched his daughter and put her in a headlock, as well as endangering the welfare of an incompetent person, as another family member was present during the incident.

EMS responded to the scene to treat the injured parties. The the 53-year-old woman’s relation to Ayers was not identified.

Ayers was arraigned and released without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 2.