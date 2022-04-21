ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Take 5 ticket worth nearly $40,000 was recently sold in Wyoming County.

The ticket for the April 20 evening drawing, worth $39,688, was purchased by someone at the Tops on W. Main Street in Arcade.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 6-21-25-26-34.

A winning lottery ticket can be cashed up to a year from the date of the drawing. More information on the New York Lottery can be found here.