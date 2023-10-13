WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man has been indicted on a number of charges pertaining to the alleged sexual abuse of a child.
The Wyoming County District Attorney’s office says Jeremy Nugent, 47, committed crimes over the course of more than four years, dating back to 2016.
Charged with predatory sexual assault against a child less than 13, course of sexual conduct against a child less than 13, assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Nugent faces 25 years to life in prison.
Nugent was arraigned on October 2 but was released on $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 7 for pre-trial motion arguments.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.