WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man has been indicted on a number of charges pertaining to the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

The Wyoming County District Attorney’s office says Jeremy Nugent, 47, committed crimes over the course of more than four years, dating back to 2016.

Charged with predatory sexual assault against a child less than 13, course of sexual conduct against a child less than 13, assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Nugent faces 25 years to life in prison.

Nugent was arraigned on October 2 but was released on $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 7 for pre-trial motion arguments.