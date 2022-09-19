CASTILE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old man from Wyoming County was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in State Prison for course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a Class B felony.

Craig Poler of Castile pleaded guilty to the crime on July 14, as he admitted to engaging in multiple acts of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 13 between Jan. 14, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2022.

Poler will receive the maximum sentence possible — 20 years in prison, plus 10 years of post-release supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“Wyoming County should be proud of the work that the Wyoming County Department of Child Protective Services did on this case,” said Wyoming County DA Donald O’Geen. “That unit works around the clock investigating child abuse and child sexual assault cases and often goes unnoticed for the good work that they do.”