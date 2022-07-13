WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an email to the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors, Sheriff Gregory Rudolph has announced his retirement.

The message, which said he’ll be leaving at the end of the month, was sent on Monday.

The following night, News 4 aired a story on man’s recent encounter with members of the Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Warmus, who calls himself a First Amendment “auditor,” believes he was recently kept from exercising his rights at a county building.

The video of his encounter with deputies and Sheriff Rudolph was posted to YouTube on June 27 and has since been viewed more than 88,000 times. According to the video’s description, the encounter happened just a few days before.

News 4 reached out to Rudolph about the encounter with Warmus, but he was not willing to answer specific questions about it.

Rudolph served as Wyoming County’s Acting Sheriff during the final months of 2013 before continuing without the interim title, starting in 2014. He has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2001.