Western New Yorkers are sending supplies to Louisiana after Ida’s destruction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is helping those suffering from Ida’s aftermath. Eight Days of Hope is a national organization but has a large presence in Buffalo. On Monday, volunteers spent the day loading trailers with supplies, food, and equipment, as they get ready for a 6-8 week stay in Kenner, Louisiana.

“We have generators, commercial dehumidifiers, fans, equipment for the volunteers that will be traveling from around the country,” said CEO of Eight Days of Hope, Steve Tybor. “This is an intense one, we’re going to be there for a while.”

Eight Days of Hope has over 42,000 volunteers around the country. They will be gutting houses, rebuilding walls, and removing anything with water damage. Tybor is expecting many of them to head to Louisiana, just like they have done many times.

“We were in Louisiana for Hurricane Delta, Hurricane Laura,” Tybor recalled. “There was an ice storm in January and a flood in Lake Charles, Louisiana in March,” he added.

The supplies should arrive in Kenner in about 48 hours. After that Tybor will ask his volunteers to head south.