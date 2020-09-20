Western New Yorker’s celebrate Polish -American pride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York’s Polish community is keeping its traditions alive in the wake of COVID-19.



The General Pulaski Association hosted Polish-American Pride Day throughout Erie county Saturday.

Instead of a giant parade this year, organizers held a car parade.

“It’s also a symbol that there are so many people of Polish Heritage in Western New York, and to show that we’re very strong people, we’re innovative, we’re creative,” said Joseph Mikolaj president, of the General Pulaski Association.

The association also held a take out meal at Saint Stanislaus with proceeds going to help build a Polish Community Center.