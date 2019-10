IRVING, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New Yorkers and local leaders held a Defend Lake Erie rally Saturday.

The event was organized by the Citizens Against Wind Turbines in Lake Erie. The group is fighting the construction of wind turbines in the Sturgeon Point area.



Advocates say that they are concerned about how the turbines could affect the environment of the lake. They also feel that the turbines would hurt the businesses who rely on the lake.