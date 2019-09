CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Chautauqua County town is honoring its own first responders. Westfield unveiled an eight-foot-tall, four-ton stone and metal sculpture Saturday.

Each side paid respect to people who protect our communities.

The fireman’s and policeman’s prayers are both on the monument.

Crews are still working to finish a brick patio under the tribute structure and build a fence between the parking lot and memorial.