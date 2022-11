BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Early voting in the 2022 midterm elections continues through Sunday, November 6. Below is a list of the hours polls are open for each remaining day in each of Western New York’s eight counties:

Erie County

November 1: 12-9 p.m.

November 2: 12-9 p.m.

November 3: 12-9 p.m.

November 4: 12-9 p.m.

November 5: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 6: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Niagara County

November 1: 12-8 p.m.

November 2: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 3: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 4: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 5: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 6: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Chautauqua County

November 1: 12-8 p.m.

November 2: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

November 3: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

November 4: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

November 5: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 6: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Cattaraugus County

November 1: 12-8 p.m.

November 2: 12-8 p.m.

November 3: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

November 4: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

November 5: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 6: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Allegany County

November 1: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. (Belmont); 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Wellsville)

November 2: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

November 3: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. (Belmont); 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. (Wellsville)

November 4: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

November 5: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 6: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Wyoming County

November 1: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

November 2: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

November 3: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.

November 4: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

November 5: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 6: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Genesee County

November 1: 12-8 p.m.

November 2: 12-8 p.m.

November 3: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 4: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 5: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 6: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Orleans County

November 1: 12-8 p.m.

November 2: 12-8 p.m.

November 3: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 4: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 5: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

November 6: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Voting on Election Day (Tuesday, November 8) will run from 6 a.m.- 9 p.m.