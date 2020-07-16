What to expect as Bills search for new stadium naming rights partner

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – With less than two months until the Buffalo Bills season opener, it’s unclear what their stadium will be called when the team hosts the New York Jets on September 13th. The Bills and New Era are negotiating an agreement to remove the cap company’s name from the Orchard Park stadium.

The two sides agreed to a seven-year, $35 million dollar naming rights deal in August 2016. According to a joint statement released Wednesday, New Era approached the Bills to ask for their release from the agreement. Ben Fischer, an NFL writer for the Sports Business Journal, says this represents an extraordinary step in the grand scheme of sports marketing, though a more common one in times of major economic turmoil.

“In and of itself, this is not a body blow to the Bills or the Pegulas,” Fischer said. “But at a time of tightening belts, it’s $4 million or $5 million more (per year) they don’t have.”

As for New Era, it’s another sign of potential trouble. The company recently laid off 187 employees, including 117 people who work at the company’s Downtown Buffalo headquarters. And remember, in March 2019, it closed its Derby plant.

As the two sides now get set to separate, the Bills are working to find a company to take New Era’s place and rename the stadium. They have already said they are in search of a new naming rights partner.

“You have a much shorter list (of potential partners) than you would have had six months ago. That’s for sure,” Fischer said. “But think health care. Think telemedicine. If a big health care system wants to promote an app, this might be a cheap way to do it. A delivery service may be another thing to point out.”

“To start a new conversation in this economic environment is an uphill battle. It’s possible they have a leading candidate ready to take over these rights. But if they don’t, I wouldn’t expect it to be done any time soon. I think one thing that’s safe to say is that in the 2020 season, (the stadium) will probably not, almost certainly not have a name or sponsor on it. That would be very fast,” Fischer predicted.

To a certain degree, fans are anxious to find out what will happen.

“I think it matters to an extent,” said Del Reid, co-founder of Bills Mafia. “Most fans I talk to are calling it the Ralph. Most fans my parents age are calling it Rich Stadium.”

The facility was originally called Rich Stadium. The name was later changed to Ralph Wilson Stadium, before New Era purchased the naming rights.

“I’ve seen a slew of different suggestions,” said Reid. “Now you have some big corporations like Buffalo Wild Wings weighing in on it.”

