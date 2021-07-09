What to expect at the Taste of Buffalo 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In less than 24 hours — one of the buffalo’s most popular summer events kicks off in Niagara Square. The Taste of Buffalo is back — and they began setting up the streets Friday.

At noon Friday — several surrounding streets were closed to inbound traffic. — and in less than an hour, they will be closed to outbound traffic too. They’ll reopen Sunday night. If you’re one of the many foodies heading to the festival.

If you’re into food, drinks, and fun– then, Niagara Square is where you’ll want to be this weekend! After a year of virtual activities, it’s time to see if your taste buds are up to the challenge of the taste of buffalo!

Related Content Street closures for Taste of Buffalo begin Friday

Sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets, from the sights and the sounds to the smells, Taste of Buffalo Chair Amber Hartman says there’s nothing like the festival. And, while this year will be a bit more modified than past years (as a result of COVID-19) you can still expect to have an incredible time!

See what Rachel’s Mediterranean will be cooking up at the Taste:

Something else to note is that the Taste of Buffalo will not be requiring paid admission for the 2021 festival. So bring your crew on Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and make sure you come with an empty stomach — because you’re guaranteed to leave satisfied.