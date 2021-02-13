What to expect this Ash Wednesday in the wake of COVID-19

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Christian season of lent starts in just a few days. Now, the Catholic Church is making changes to its Ash Wednesday traditions.

Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica released a video showing what worshipers can expect in the wake of COVID-19.

This year instead of ashes being placed on the forehead, priests will be sprinkling ashes on the crown of the head.

Father David Lipuma says this change, actually goes back to the earliest days of Christianity.

“When they were doing penance, they would put on sackcloth and sprinkle ashes on their head, as a sign of their penance, their penitential hearts, but also as a sign of their mortality.” Father David Lipuma, Our Lady of Victory

You can watch the full video below: OLV Charities YouTube Channel

The changes are going into effect around the world.