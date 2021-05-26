Wheatfield officials say family’s property is too small to house chickens

TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Town of Wheatfield is sharing its side of the story as a family fights to keep its chickens.

Mike Klock is the building inspector of Wheatfield. He says the town received a complaint about the chickens last week.

A town worker found the family’s property is not large enough for farm animals. The home is also in a residential zone. Klock tells says these birds are ruffling some feathers.

“There’s a number of these chickens, it’s not just one or two pets or something, there’s a dozen. And also included in there are roosters and that becomes another issue in a residential area. When you have roosters in there, it could be upsetting when it comes to daily sleep patterns.”


The Holzle family has applied for a temporary permit to keep these chickens. The town planning board will review that application next Wednesday. Klock says after that, there will be a public hearing, but that hasn’t been scheduled yet.

