While infinitesimally rare, people have plummeted over Niagara Falls and survived before

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario (WIVB) — The fact that a man was swept over Horseshoe Falls and survived on Tuesday is stunning, but not unprecedented.

Daredevils have tested their limits over the decades, and people have also made the choice to end their life there. On one notable occasion, the distinction wasn’t immediately clear.

Kirk Jones in 2003 notably became the first person to live after a plunge down the 167-foot-tall falls without a protective device. He initially told police he was depressed and was not trying to be a daredevil.

Jones died after a plunge over the falls in 2017, believed a stunt gone awry.

In 1960, a seven-year-old boy was swept over the falls after a boating accident wearing only a life preserver, but survived. That happened on July 9 – 59 years ago to the day.