Whistleblowers gather in solidarity for seminary whistleblower Stephen Parisi

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– People gathered together this morning in support of seminary whistleblower Stephen Parisi across from St. Stanislaus Church, near the Bishop’s residence.

Other whistleblowers, James Faluszczak and Siobhan O’Connor were there as well standing in solidarity with him.

They say seminarian Stephen Parisi of the Diocese of Buffalo announced he would not return for studies next week at Christ the King Seminary.

Parisi says the seminary is “sickly dysfunctional.”

There’s been retaliation against seminarians by seminary officials.

The diocese says Bishop Malone has never allowed any priest with a credible allegation of abusing a minor to remain in ministry. They also say there has never been an accusation that Malone violated the seal of the confessional.

A statement released by the diocese on Sunday says: