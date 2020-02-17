Whitmer nominated to appear on Libertarian line for 27th district special election

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Libertarian Party has picked Duane Whitmer, an accountant from Lake View, to appear on their line in the special election to fill Chris Collins’ former seat in Congress. The party’s leaders met Sunday night to make their nomination official.

Whitmer, 32, will face Democratic Grand Island Town Supervisor Nate McMurray and Republican State Senator Chris Jacobs.

“This campaign isn’t just trying to win the seat,” Whitmer said. “It’s also leading an educational reform saying we’re here. We’re fighting. We’re the Libertarian Party. This is what we’re about.”

The 27th Congressional District in New York has been without representation since October 1st, the day Collins resigned the seat. It was the same day he pleaded guilty to insider trading charges.

Whitmer says he supports restructuring the nation’s tax plan to benefit the middle class. He’s also pro 2nd Amendment.

“I don’t believe D.C. or Albany should be regulating your life,” he said.

The special election will take place on April 28th.