BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of his visit to his hometown in Western New York, actor William Fichtner will deliver the commencement address at Villa Maria College on Saturday.

Fichtner was in town to promote and attend the first showing of his new movie, “Hypnotic” and attend the 5/14 memorial service at the Tops on Jefferson last Sunday.

He will wrap up his visit with the commencement address. He joined News 4 at 5:30 on Tuesday to talk about the new movie and the speech that he is set to give.

“I don’t want to sit up there and I don’t want to read and have the top of my head facing the students,” he said. “So, I’m thinking of the things that I think will be meaningful to hear.”

He discussed the day he graduated from SUNY Brockport with a degree in criminal justice, already questioning if that’s what he wanted to do with his life.

“I’m so grateful that I got it and if that would have been my direction I would have been so happy, but by then after four years of college my eyes had opened up to other things,” he said. “I think that’s exactly where graduates should be, especially after college.”

“If you didn’t open your eyes, you missed something,” he added.

