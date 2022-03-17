WILLIAMSVILLE N.Y. (WIVB) — A business owner from Williamsville made it all the way to Poland to deliver donations and medical supplies directly to Ukrainian refugees.

“There are millions and millions and millions of people that need help,” said Lydia Dominick, who owns Buffalo Balloon Company. “I’m watching every donation go to someone that really needed it and I know that the people of Poland and especially the people of Ukraine are very very grateful.”

Lydia Dominick has spent the last week in Gdynia, Poland.

“We’re generally off to take care of our families or to help find supplies that are needed. We’ve been able to buy some of the items that are so needed from families and for civilians that are fighting with funds that Buffalo has donated,” she said.

Through her project, Buffalo Gives, she asked people to donate supplies and drop them off at her business in Williamsville. People from all over dropped off cold medicine for adults and children, aspirin, Band-Aids and money.

Lydia Dominick of Buffalo Balloon Company traveled to Poland to deliver supplies to help Ukraine refugees.@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Ud5b15Z2CQ — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) March 17, 2022

“The funds that have come in from Buffalo have helped to facilitate every need that we’ve been asked for,” Dominick.

Dominick says there’s been a large need for bullet proof vests, which she’s been able to buy.

“We’ve been able to facilitate and to help protect civilian soldiers that are fighting, as well as women and children that are trying to flee and getting caught in gunfire. We’ve been able to help to protect them,” she said.

Dominick flies back here to Buffalo tomorrow and already has plans to head back to Poland. She will continue collecting donations, including medical supplies and money to help refugees find housing in Poland.