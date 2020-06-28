Williamsville Central School District hosts mini-graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020

(WIVB) – Williamsville Central School District is saying “bon voyage” to the Class of 2020.

Each of the high schools held socially distant graduation ceremonies on Sunday.

Instead of one massive ceremony, the day was broken into ten mini-graduations. Thirty-five students got to walk across the stage at a time.

The school says it’s important that the Class of 2020 didn’t miss out on the tradition.

“We worked very hard to really give them that experience that they deserved, to walk across the stage receiving their diploma here on campus,” Andre Thomas, principal of Williamsville North, told News 4.

Students we spoke with said they appreciated the opportunity to walk across the stage, when many schools are doing drive-through or virtual ceremonies.