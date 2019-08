PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies say a Williamsville man was killed in a motorcycle crash.

They say it happened on Sliker Rd. in Pembroke around 7 p.m. Monday night.

Due to a curve in the road, deputies say Michael Block, 60, lost control of the motorcycle and ended up hitting several trees.

Block was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.