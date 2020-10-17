Williamsville School Board launches investigation into former superintendent

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)—The Williamsville School Board announced Saturday an investigation into the former superintendent.

The board says outside counsel is looking into allegations against Doctor Scott Martzloff, including his conduct in office and particularly concerning his plan to delay the start of school for remote-learners. Martzloff was placed on leave last month.

Board members say they can not speak about the investigation but stressed this is not about keeping secrets.



“I realize some people view this as a lack of transparency. Please understand we are trying to be transparent. We’re sitting here to communicate with you all, but if we receive legal counsel that we can not speak about something we’re going to listen to our legal counsel.”

The board says they don’t know what they’ll be able to share from the investigation, but they’ll inform the public as much as legally possible.