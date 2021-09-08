Williamsville South High School to welcome students back with new renovations

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, September 8th, class will be back in session for Williamsville schools! And this year, the district is coming in hot with brand new music facilities across all three high schools. After a tough pandemic year, it’s something to look forward to for both students and staff.

“Excited doesn’t even begin to describe the feeling that we all have.” says staffer, Mike Russo. “This is something that’s a long time coming that we’re just so excited about.”

It’s a big change for the school whose building has been around since 1950 and what makes the space different is its intricate design.

To learn more about Williamsville south’s new facility, watch the video above.