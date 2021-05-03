Williamsville spa preparing for full capacity

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that on May 19th, most industry capacity limits across New York State will be lifted. This development impacts personal care services like the Woodhouse Day Spa in Williamsville.

“It feels like we’re moving in the right direction,” said the spa’s co-owner Michele Zimmer.

Currently, Zimmer must operate at 50% capacity. That will increase to 75% on May 7th, before jumping to 100% on the 19th. Woodhouse has a capacity of just more than 65 people, she said.

Zimmer expects moving to full capacity will allow her to book more appointments during the weekend. While she welcomes the news, it won’t likely help with the biggest problem she says she faces as a business owner.

“I think the biggest challenge is when we have a guest or a worker who has been exposed to COVID,” Zimmer said. “That’s been probably the most disruptive to our business.”

“We actually have been seeing a downturn of people getting exposed, so I’m hoping that goes away or at least minimizes,” she added.

While the COVID positivity rate in Western New York has dropped to 3.4%, it is still the highest in New York State.