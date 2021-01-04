Williamsville’s Eagle House gets donation from Barstool Sports

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The president of Barstool Sports says he loves Buffalo, and now the owners of a historic Williamsville restaurant surely love him back.



Eagle House is the latest local business to get money from the Barstool Fund. Dave Portnoy says he was impressed with the business’ treasured history, as Buffalo’s oldest restaurant. Portnoy posted his facetime call with Eagle House owner Tricia Browne, to Twitter Sunday. Browne says she was in shock but thankful for the donation.

” If I can find a way to pay this forward, that’s what our plan is down the road is to pay back your kindness, cause what you’re doing is so amazing.”

The Barstool Fund has been donating money to small businesses struggling during the pandemic,

Last week, Portnoy gave money to Squire’s Taproom in Tonawanda.

