DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss and their friends are coming together at Darien Lake this September.

Tickets for Outlaw Music Festival go on sale this Friday, with the concert taking place on September 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $159.50. When available, they can be purchased at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.