Win dinner with Bills legend Thurman Thomas in The Giving Project’s online fundraiser

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Giving Project is launching a special fundraiser to help frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization is raffling off dinner with Thurman and Patti Thomas for its Good Neighbors Against COVID-19 campaign.

The project will help the Child Care Resource Network connect essential workers with child care services.

“This is a fun way for the community to give back to a worthy cause that is having a direct impact on Western New York during this time – it’s like a virtual basket raffle,” Joseph Castle, Founder of The Giving Project said. “The Child Care Resource Network is delivering an essential need to our community during this time, so we wanted to increase awareness about their services, their needs, and their hard work during this time.”

The organization has collected a number of prizes including a signed cleat from The Buffalo Bills, a Buffalo Sabres hockey stick signed by Rasmus Dahlin, and a trip to see a filming of an episode of the CBS sitcom “Mom”.

The Good Neighbors Against Covid-19 fundraiser will be held through May 15, 2020.

