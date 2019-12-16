Window smashed at Allentown business

(WIVB)–An Allentown business owner says someone broke one of the windows of his restaurant early Saturday morning.

Mike Andrzejewski is one of the owners of Cantina Loco on Allen street.

He says it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the morning and is not sure if it was vandalism or happened because of a fight.



He did say it’s a shame this happened during the holiday and on a Buffalo Bills Sunday. Andrzejewski says they are looking through security footage to see if they can find out who did this. He did say the restaurant would be open today.