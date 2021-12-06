Windy, rainy weather doesn’t deter Bills fans tailgate

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills Mafia will be out in full force for the Bills’ prime time match up tonight, against the Patriots.

The weather hasn’t kept fans away from the tailgate. And for Bills fans, it’s never too early!

Peggy Patrick flew in from Maryland. “I lived in Derby when I was a kid, so I’ve been a die hard my whole life,” she said. “Ride or die with the Bills. That’s how we roll.”

She and her Buffalo friends are season ticket holders. Despite the rain and wind, the group was out tailgating in the RV lot at 7 a.m. And the ladies are feeling very confident that the Bills will beat the Pats.

Just a stones throw away, Danny’s South staff was also up early, getting the restaurant ready for the long day and night ahead. “It could be raining, thundering and Bills fans will still go to the game,” said owner Mark Ebeling. “The more the merrier.”

Ebeling expects to dish out plenty of chicken wing soup and of course, plenty of beer.

Fans we spoke with say it’s the camaraderie that keeps them coming back to games, no matter the distance. “Just the community, you go to a game and it’s like no place out there. There are no fans like Buffalo fans,” said Patrick.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 at Highmark Stadium.