Wing Fest founder talks what to expect for the festival’s 20th anniversary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Whether you’re team drums or flats — this is a big weekend for wing lovers. The National Buffalo Wing Festival begins Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Wing King and festival founder Drew Cerza said, “This is the Superbowl for the chicken wing industry. It’s the event where the best restaurants and best wings come to compete, celebrate the Buffalo wing and pay homage to the wing, Buffalo and come and see what they’ve got.”

With 20 tons of chicken wings and 80 different flavors, there’s certainly no wing shortage at Highmark Stadium.

“Bus driver shortage I can’t take care of, but the wing shortage I have solved,” added Cerza.

Wing Fest will feature more than 20 local, regional, national and international eateries.

Saturday and Sunday, beginning at noon — attendees will be able to try them all, right out on the field.

“To be on the turf where the Bills might go to the Superbowl is something really special,” Cerza said.

Tickets are $20 and children 8 and under are free. Parking is also free for attendees in lots six and seven.

Each venue’s menu can be found online.

“You can plot your strategy of which wings and where you’re going to go,” Cerza added.

And after having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, founder Drew Cerza says, excited is an understatement.

It’s really special to come back and I’ll be seeing some faces I haven’t seen in two years so this is like a reunion for the wing king,” Cerza said.

