Wings Flights of Hope hosts annual BBQ fundraiser

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wings Flights of Hope held its annual barbeque fundraiser in orchard park Saturday. Money raised will help fly patients to any hospital for treatment for free.

People also got the chance to hear stories from those who have benefitted from this very important local organization.

“We’re so excited to be having a fundraiser again. So, we have a lot of making up to do from last year. You know, we still were flying, but we weren’t able to fundraise. It’s just great to see this many people come out especially on a Saturday with so much going on in town to have this many people come out to support wings,” Wings Flights of Hope Founder Joe DeMarco.

The barbeque is the organization’s largest fundraiser.