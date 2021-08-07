Wings Flights of Hope hosts annual BBQ fundraiser

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wings Flights of Hope held its annual barbeque fundraiser in orchard park Saturday. Money raised will help fly patients to any hospital for treatment for free.

People also got the chance to hear stories from those who have benefitted from this very important local organization.

“We’re so excited to be having a fundraiser again. So, we have a lot of making up to do from last year. You know, we still were flying, but we weren’t able to fundraise. It’s just great to see this many people come out especially on a Saturday with so much going on in town to have this many people come out to support wings,” Wings Flights of Hope Founder Joe DeMarco.

The barbeque is the organization’s largest fundraiser.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now

Olympics News & Medal Count