Winner of Netflix show, ‘Blown Away,’ starts residency at local glass museum

The winner of the Netflix show, Blown Away, is taking up residency at the Corning Museum of Glass until Sunday.

The world watched as 10 of the best glass artists in North America competed for the title of #1, and viewers were blown away with the competition. They competed for a $60,000 prize package, which included a two-week residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. In the end, New York City artist, Deborah Czeresko, came out on top.

“Glassblowing really isn’t a celebrity activity, we tend to be behind the scenes,” Czeresko said. “It’s a niche activity. It’s not often a glassblower gets to be a celebrity.”

But Czeresko said the show has made her, and her craft, a lot more recognizable.

“Every day that I go out, since the show has aired, people recognize me the moment I get out the door,” she said.

Czeresko’s winning exhibit from the show was called ‘Meat me in the Middle.’ It was a meat scene of glass, and in the middle was a sunny-side-up egg, which represented her femininity in a male-dominated activity. Throughout the show she had a message similar that piece, which resonated with viewers.

“My message that I was bringing to the show was really not to wait for the power structure to ask you for permission, but just go and grab it and take and be capable and smart and own space as a woman.”

And she said growing up just a few hours from the Corning Museum of Glass was definitely influential on her successful career.

“Corning was always this mecca of glass, so it was a place you knew you could go as a glassblower, and see awesome glassblowing and they really had it going on — the museum is exceptional.”

You’ll be able to see Deborah do her work from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, October 6. She’ll be back for a second residency October 14, through the 17.

The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.