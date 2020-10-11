Winning Take Five lottery ticket sold in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB)–Someone in Depew is a little bit richer Sunday.
Two winning Take Five tickets were sold here in the Empire State this weekend, both worth more than $31,000.
One was sold at Mika incorporated, the second sold in Brooklyn. Winners can cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
