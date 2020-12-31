Winter overnight parking bans going into effect in Town of Tonawanda, Village of Kenmore

(WIVB) – Winter overnight parking bans are going into effect in the Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore over the next couple of days.

The Town of Tonawanda’s overnight parking ban prohibits parking on town streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., town supervisor Joe Emminger wrote on Facebook. The ban goes into effect at 2:01 a.m. Friday.

The parking ban in the Village of Kenmore goes into effect at 2 a.m. on Jan. 2. There is no parking allowed from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. The ban runs through March 15 unless the village directs otherwise.