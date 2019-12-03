Winter Weather Advisory for multiple counties Wednesday into Thursday

(WIVB)–UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for Northern Erie County.

Lake effect snow of 3 to 6 inches is expected.

ORIGINAL: The National Weather Service is issuing a Winter Weather Advisory.

The advisory will remain in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties.

NWS Buffalo says lake effect snow is expected, ranging from 5 to 9 inches in most persistent lake snows, and winds reaching as high as 35 mph.

They urger travelers to prepare for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility.