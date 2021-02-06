Winter Weather Advisory in effect in Niagara and Orleans counties canceled

(WIVB)– A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Niagara and Orleans County until February 6 at 10:00 p.m. by the National Weather Service Buffalo.

UPDATE:

The National Weather Service has canceled the advisory in both counties.

ORIGINAL:

The NWS says it expects blowing lake effect snow and possible accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in snow coming off the lake.

They note wind may gust upwards of 40 mph, creating drifting snow.

Officials say visibility may be significantly reduced in areas of blowing snow. Roads will also become slippery as snow covers them. Drivers should prepare for “rapidly changing conditions and visibilities.”