Winter weather makes business boom in Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–When the snow falls in ski country, people from all over make their way to Ellicottville for a weekend of hitting the slopes and checking out the local shops!

“All I can say is I’m glad we have the team that we do because keeping up with the demand of the consumer was crazy,” said Amanda Laahs, a server at Monroe St. Brick & Brew.

Workers at the Ellicottville pizza shop say it has been busy and they’re thanking the weather. They say a lot of their costumers come from Holiday Valley which is just around the corner, and on Sunday the resort was packed.

“It’s a winter wonderland, the trails are nicely groomed there’s a lot of powder and we’re just having a great time. We haven’t seen this many people out here in quite a long time we were just talking about that, about how fun it is and everyone’s smiling and having a great time and all that,” said skiers Diane Brennan and Karen Banzarella.

Skiers and snowboarders traveled from all around, including places like Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Canada.

“We did not know the weather was going to be like this. We actually booked a while ago and fortunately the weather turned out for us so it’s great,” said Rick Ludlon, a skier from Ohio.

Jane Eshbaugh, Holiday Valley marketing director, says the weather has been up and down most of this winter, so she’s happy to put the snowmaking machine to rest and let Mother Nature do its thing.

“This is actually probably the best conditions that we’ve had on a weekend so far this year so everybody just packed up the van and are out here in full force.”

Both the ski resort and local shops are hoping it continues to snow and bring business to the area.



