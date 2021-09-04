With start of new school year coming up next week, 20 mph speed limit goes into effect for school zones in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the new school year starting Wednesday for most Buffalo Public Schools as well as charter and private schools, the speed limit in all City of Buffalo school zones is now 20 mph.

According to a Saturday press release from the city, new speed limit signs are posted in all school locations.

Flashing yellow lights are still in place at some schools to remind drivers that they’re approaching a school zone.

The city’s school zone speed cameras are no longer in operation, and crews are removing them.

The City of Buffalo is also installing new crosswalks in and around school areas to help with safety for students and other pedestrians.