WNY Coalition for the Homeless opening Code Red Cooling Centers this weekend

by: WIVB Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– WNY Coalition for the Homeless is opening Code Red Cooling Centers for people experiencing homelessness during this excessive heat warning.

The following locations will be open:

Thursday 7/18

  • Evening/Overnight: Harbor House, 241 Genesee Street, Buffalo, will be open as a cooling center tonight at 9 p.m.-9 a.m. Friday morning

Friday 7/19

  • Daytime: RSI Library Resource Center at the Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo will be open Friday at 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Evening/Overnight: Harbor House will reopen at 9 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday

Saturday 7/20

  • Daytime: Empowerment Academy, 327 Elm Street, Buffalo, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
  • Evening/Overnight: Harbor House, 241 Genesee Street Buffalo 9 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

The coalition asks if you encounter individuals on the street, encourage them to go to the cooling centers.

For additional information call 211.

