WNY Coalition for the Homeless opening Code Red Cooling Centers this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– WNY Coalition for the Homeless is opening Code Red Cooling Centers for people experiencing homelessness during this excessive heat warning.
The following locations will be open:
Thursday 7/18
- Evening/Overnight: Harbor House, 241 Genesee Street, Buffalo, will be open as a cooling center tonight at 9 p.m.-9 a.m. Friday morning
Friday 7/19
- Daytime: RSI Library Resource Center at the Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo will be open Friday at 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Evening/Overnight: Harbor House will reopen at 9 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday
Saturday 7/20
- Daytime: Empowerment Academy, 327 Elm Street, Buffalo, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Evening/Overnight: Harbor House, 241 Genesee Street Buffalo 9 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
The coalition asks if you encounter individuals on the street, encourage them to go to the cooling centers.
For additional information call 211.