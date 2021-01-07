WNY Congressional representatives respond to Capitol Building assault

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB)– It was late into the night after a historic day in Washington, Wednesday when Southern Tier Congressman Tom Reed, a Republican from Corning, walked across the aisle to the Democrat side of the House floor saying, “Madame Speaker, as a proud Republican, I rise in opposition to the objection to the electors.”

On Thursday afternoon Reed told News 4 he still has confidence in his Republican party. “I think the Republican party will rise out out of this situation and we will lead the country in a way that offers that vision that Ronald Reagan did.”

Orchard Park Republican, Chris Jacobs was among those who opposed the electoral process in two states, but tells News 4 he’s glad the election was eventually certified. “I think that I was doing my job, fulfilling by Constitutional obligation, and to say that has anything to do with violence I think is unfair. I condemn in. I will continue to condemn it.”

Buffalo Democrat Brian Higgins flew back to Buffalo Thursday saying he is joining efforts to file articles of impeachment against the president for inciting the protest in Washington.

“The good thing is there’s only 14 days left in this administration. The bad thing is there’s still 14 days left and I’m concerned, as we should be. This president’s capable of anything.”

There was a group of more than 100 Buffalo area protesters who were in Washington, but according to one of them, Jul Thompson, they weren’t even aware anyone had gotten into the Capitol building until they were back on the bus headed home to Buffalo.