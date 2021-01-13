WNY Congressmen react to President Trump’s impeachment

(WIVB)– Western New York’s Congressmen are reacting to President Trump’s second impeachment by the United States House of Representatives.

Congressman Brian Higgins says “Efforts to minimize, accept or excuse this insurrection represents a failure by members to live up to our oath and a failure to protect the democracy this country was founded on and other nations have aspired to model. Members who oppose impeachment are either wrong, weak, or both.”

Republican congressman Chris Jacobs released this statement saying “Our focus should be on tackling these very serious and pressing issues while we work to heal a deeply divided nation. Now is the time to move forward, not take additional divisive action at a time when our country cannot bear it. “

And Congressman Tom Reed is standing by his decision not to vote to impeach the president.

Reed said, “Now is the time for us to take a deep breath, now is the time to stay calm, give reason in our responses and our rhetoric, and to go forward with a transition of power on January 20th between now and then in a peaceful and calm manner.”