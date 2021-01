(WIVB)– Corrections officers are protesting the state’s decision to close three prisons, including the facility in Gowanda.

Union members and elected officials strategically held a demonstration outside of Bill’s Stadium Saturday.

The state says it’s closing these prisons, in part because of lower inmate populations.

The Gowanda facility will close at the end of March.

More than 500 corrections officers will have to transfer to other facilities.