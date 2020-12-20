WNY couple celebrates 50th anniversary with ‘window visit’

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local couple is overcoming challenges to celebrate half a century of love and commitment.

Doctor Dennis Rohan had a special window visit with his wife, Susan, who is a resident at the McGuire Group’s Harris Hill facility.

They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a meal from Russell’s Steaks, delivered by Russell Salvatore himself.

And the nativity of the blessed virgin mary church helped the couple renew their vows.

Their kids tell us, they just wanted their parents to have a special day.

“We knew we wanted to do something. We weren’t going to let this pandemic just get in our way. We were determined to make something happen.” Jennifer Tuttle, Daughter

The couple also had a musical accompaniment from Susan’s brother and wife.